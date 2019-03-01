Kovesi: 'Difficult time for Justice in Romania; I couldn't wait to come back to join protest'

Former National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi said on Saturday that Justice in Romania is going through a "difficult time" and this is the signal given by the magistrates who have protested lately.

"Justice in Romania is now at a very difficult point and I do not know if we can manage to overcome this moment on our own. Maybe it's a lot to ask, I know that in recent years many people have supported Justice and upheld it, including politicians, civil servants, people who have no connection with justice, people from private companies, but now we all have to understand that this is a tough time for Justice and this protest the magistrates are carrying out is the signal. It is a difficult moment and perhaps Justice must be helped, it is not just for prosecutors and judges, it is for the future of this country. Justice in a country is a fundamental pillar and it is for all citizens, it is not just for some. I do not know whether Justice has been perfect, mistakes have been made, I'm not a perfect person and I made mistakes, I do not have a magic wand, I do not have five hands, three heads, I am a person like any other but we have good faith, we want to do good things, and I think this should be supported and encouraged," Kovesi said at Europa FM radio station.

She added that she deems "very serious" the fact that prosecutors and judges have come to suspend their work because of certain laws that violate the recommendations of the Venice Commission and GRECO.

"The risks to the country are quite high at this rate and the magistrates are trying to sound the alarm. In a way, I couldn't wait to come back to my country to join the protest. Yesterday we wore all the day a white armband and so will I do next week along with my colleagues," Kovesi said.

