Prosecutor Kovesi: 'I did not ask for Government's support, nor did I expect them to support me'

Former chief prosecutor of the National Antircorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi said on Saturday that she did not ask for the Government's support when she decided to enter the election as a candidate for the European Prosecutor's Office and she was expecting a negative campaign against her.

"I had no expectations [from the Government - ed.n.]). I did not ask for the Government's support, nor did I expect them to support me, I was expecting a negative campaign against me, but I greatly appreciated that we had the opportunity in the European Parliament to straighten certain matters out. I said: If there are any negative things you have heard, please ask me and it is time we clarified them. This seemed to me to be an honest and transparent procedure, to give to the one who is accused of having done negative things the possibility of clear them out as accurately as possible. After all, this is the essence of a debate, not being asked just the things you want or you think you are going to be asked, but other things, as well," Kovesi told Europa FM radio station, asked how she felt knowing that she was supported by many Romanians, but not by the Romanian Government, for the position of European Chief Prosecutor.

She mentioned that she was very nervous at the hearing in the European Parliament because she represented, in a way, the Romanian judiciary.

"You go there in a personal capacity, I filed my candidacy on my own and I relied on myself, but when you walk into the hall, that whole room was full of 200-300 people, they know you are a Romanian prosecutor, you represent, in a way, the country, somehow you represent the Romanian judiciary, which has indeed worked hard in recent years, the prosecutors and the judges have worked a lot. I am not saying that we are a perfect justice system, that no mistakes have been made, but a lot of good things were done and a great deal of effort was made, especially in the anti-corruption fight, but not just that. When you are in such a competition with colleagues from other countries, you are keen on somehow show that you represent some professional people, honest, courageous and somehow there is pressure. Besides I have received a lot of encouragement, many people, including on the street or on the phone, through petitions, there were many people who had expectations and who actually supported me. I kept hearing fake news that there has been a super-secret team. This was the team - all the people who still hope in Justice and who have conveyed a good thought," Kovesi explained.

The former head of DNA said that what she has done everything on her part, technically and as a professional she has finished her job and a political decision is pending.

"If I am not elected, I will continue my path. For now I am a prosecutor and I like this, life is not over, nor does it start with a position, for now the path I have chosen to go on is this. I will analyse my options after the procedure is finalised," Kovesi said.

AGERPRES .