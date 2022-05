LabMin Budai: Today's and tommorrow's pensions as well will be impoverished by Recovery Plan provisions

Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Marius Budai says that not only the national confederations, but the European one too, have understood that the provisions of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR), which establish that the Romanians' pensions should not exceed 9.4pct of the GDP by 2070, "are impoverishing not only the current retirees, but also the future ones", Agerpres reports.

"The Secretary General of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), Luca Visentini, argues before the European Commission the need to make the provisions of the PNRR, which states that Romanians' pensions should not exceed 9.4pct of GDP by 2070, more flexible. So not only the national confederations, but the European one too have understood that the provisions of the PNRR are impoverishing not only the current pensions, but the future ones too. I thank Luca Visentini, an older friend of Romania, who also participated in the events organized in Bucharest during the time when our country held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," the Minister wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.