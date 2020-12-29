Labor minister wants to complete in six months consultations on calculation formula for minimum salary

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, proposed on Tuesday to the representatives of the National Trade Union Confederation "ALFA Cartel" to participate in January in the consultations with the social partners on the establishment, within six months, of a mechanism regarding the calculation of the minimum salary increase, according to a release sent by the relevant ministry.

The labor minister will establish a timetable for discussions with the social partners for the adoption of a mechanism for a predictable and sustainable increase in the minimum wage, the release mentioned.

Raluca Turcan proposed to the representatives of the "ALFA Cartel" to actively participate in the consultations she will organize with all the social partners from January, so that in the next six months an agreement will be reached on the minimum salary calculation formula.

On Tuesday, several dozen members of CNS "Cartel ALFA" picketed the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor, in protest against the Government's decision to increase the minimum gross salary from 2,230 lei to 2,300 lei, the union requesting an increase of up to 2,400 of lei.

On this topic, during the meeting, the labor minister "explained to the union leaders that the Executive's proposal to increase the minimum wage, from January 1, 2021, is a form that can be accepted, given that there are only a few days until the end of the year. It would have been impossible to establish a predictable calculation for a longer period of time", according to the release.

The labor minister also asked the representatives of CNS Cartel "ALFA" to identify and send solutions for union workers, emphasizing that over six billion euros of European funds can be used for forms of support for social cohesion, the release informs.