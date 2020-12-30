Labour Ministry: Gov't has decided to prolong some active measures until June 30 2021

The government decided on Wednesday to extend other active measures, in addition to furlough and flexible working hours, until June 30, 2021, informs the Ministry of Labour.

Thus, the measure regarding the payment of 50 per cent of the employee's salary was extended, but not more than 2,500 lei for the employment, for an indefinite period, full-time, of persons over 50 whose employment relationships ceased during the state of emergency or alert for reasons not attributable to them, of young people between 16 and 29 years old registered as unemployed or of Romanian citizens belonging to the same age categories, whose employment relationships have ceased for reasons not attributable to them.

Also, until June 30, 2021, the measures regarding the granting of 35 per cent of the remuneration for a business day granted to the seasonal workers, for a period of 3 months, at the choice of the beneficiary of works, and of 41.5 per cent of the salary for worked days for a period of work of 8 hours per day, but not more than 41.5 per cent of the average gross earnings, for seasonal employees.

In addition, paid days off will be provided to parents during online classes. Parents will benefit, until the end of the 2020-2021 school year, from days off paid with 75 per cent of their gross salary, but not more than 75 per cent of the average gross salary.