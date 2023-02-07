Landmarks of assistance provided by Romania - mentioned by State Secretary Gitman at meeting of EU-Republic of Moldova Association Council

State Secretary for European Affairs Daniela Gitman participated, on Tuesday, in Brussels, at the plenary session of the meeting of the EU-Republic of Moldova Association Council, in which context she reiterated the firm commitment of Romania and the EU to support the Republic of Moldova, shows a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

She emphasized that the Republic of Moldova "is going through a series of overlapping crises, against the backdrop of Russia's aggression against Ukraine". Daniela Gitman highlighted the historical chance of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova to advance the reform and European integration processes, ensuring the full support of Romania and the EU in achieving these objectives, told Agerpres.

The Romanian official emphasized, in the context, the appreciation for the Action Plan developed by the Republic of Moldova, dedicated to the implementation of the nine recommendations included in the Opinion of the European Commission in June 2022 and welcomed the efforts undertaken by the Chisinau Government in the fight against corruption, justice reform and the transparency of the press, in order to ensure citizens' access to impartial information and to limit the influence of oligarchs on public life.

Also, State Secretary Daniela Gitman mentioned the central milestones of the assistance granted to the Republic of Moldova by Romania, such as the transfer of expertise in the context of European integration efforts, measures in the field of energy security through the supply of electricity, fuel and firewood or the granting in 2022 of non-refundable financial assistance, in the form of direct budget support, in the amount of 10.3 million EUR.

The Romanian official also pointed out the particular relevance of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, an instrument co-initiated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, together with his German and French counterparts, underlining the significance of the hosting by the Republic of Moldova of the fourth ministerial conferences of this format, during this year.

The meeting provided the framework for an in-depth dialogue between the representatives of the EU, the EU member states and the members of the Government in Chisinau on the relations between the EU and the Republic of Moldova, under the conditions in which the Republic of Moldova obtained, in June 2022, the status of a candidate state for EU accession, with particular emphasis on political dialogue, the reform process, as well as economic, commercial and sectoral cooperation, especially in the energy field.

The event was co-chaired by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita. The European Commission was represented by the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.