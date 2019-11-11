Last polling stations abroad close

The vote abroad in the November 10 presidential election ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 21:00hrs, local (7:00hrs Romania's time).

After the stations in Romania closed on Sunday at 21:00hrs, the voting continued abroad, according to the local time zones, in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, the US, Uruguay, and Venezuela.Over 650,000 voters voted abroad. The largest voter turnout abroad was reported in Italy (almost 130,000 voters) and the United Kingdom (over 119,000), according to the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform. High turnout was also recorded in Spain and Germany.For the November 10, 2019 presidential election, 385 polling stations were set up abroad and postal voting was also an option. Most polling stations, over a hundred, were in Spain (148) and Italy (142). In Germany there were 84; 73 in the UK ; 48 in France; 38 in the US; 36 in Moldova; 23 in Belgium; 22 in the Netherlands; 16 in Ireland; 12 in Denmark; 11 each in Austria and Greece; 9 in Portugal, and 8 in Switzerland.Romanians abroad had three days to vote in this election. The second round abroad will take place on November 22, 23 and 24.