Last polling stations abroad close

The voting abroad in the presidential election runoff ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 21:00hrs, local (7:00hrs Romania's time).

After the stations in Romania closed on Sunday at 21:00hrs, the voting continued abroad, according to the local time zones, in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, the U.S., Uruguay, and Venezuela.For the November 24, 2019 presidential election, 835 polling stations were set up abroad where a number of 926,574 electors cast their vote. Moreover, postal voting was also an option, with 17,503 Romanians choosing this method to express their electoral option, according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Thus, a number of 944,077 electors voted abroad.The largest voter turnout abroad was reported in Italy (almost 190,000 voters), the UK (over 170,000), Germany (over 154,000), Spain (over 131,500), the Republic of Moldova (over 52,000) and France (over 45,000).Romanians abroad had three days to vote in each round of this presidential election.