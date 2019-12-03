Laszlo Borbely: Government launches 'Sustainable Romania' project

The Government's Department for Sustainable Development launched on Tuesday, the project "Sustainable Romania - developing the strategic and institutional framework for the implementation of the National Strategy for the Sustainable Development of Romania 2030", which provides for the sustainable development indicators to be finalized by the end of next year.

"Today is the launch of this 5 million-euro project, 'Sustainable Romania', which has several components related to a series of indicators. Through this project, until next year, we will finalize the sustainable development indicators and then, concretely, one of this project's goals is that as of 2021, Romania's budget will be elaborated based both on these indicators and these sustainable development targets. We will also have a strong communication component. (...) It is an important moment in the activity of the Department. We have a background document that was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015, four years have passed, we have to do an assessment - what we did in those four years and we have to see what we do next. It is about 17 goals and 169 targets," the coordinator of the Department, Laszlo Borbely, said at the launch event of the project.

He added that, according to a ranking made every year by a prestigious foundation, Romania ranks 44th out of 157 countries in terms of sustainable development, but it is on the penultimate place among the countries of the European Union.

"By 2022 we will have to have that inter-institutional network that will ensure the functioning of the implementation, which is not only the interdepartmental committee, which was set up, but also an Advisory Council, made up of the wise people of the nation, 34 people. There will be 17 commissions for different fields," he said.

According to him, another target is "" an action plan that will be completed by the middle of next year and which will outline those indicators and those elements that Romania should take into account by 2030.