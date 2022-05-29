Laura Ilie grabs bronze medal in 10m compressed air rifle at Baku World Cup

The Romanian athlete Laura Ilie won the bronze medal in the final of the 10m compressed air rifle, held on Sunday in the World Shooting Sports Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a total of 261 points.

Laura Ilie with the CS Dinamo, who obtained the sixth score (630,1) in qualifying, took third place in the final (261,0), being overtaken by French Oceanne Muller (262,5) and Polish Aneta Stankiewicz (262,4).

The other Romanian representative, Roxana Sidi, was ranked in the 10m qualification contest on the 41st place with 624.9 points and did not catch the final. She will also compete in the 50 m rifle race - three positions.

Last weekend, Laura Ilie took second place in the Grand Prix of Granada in Spain.