 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Laura Ilie grabs bronze medal in 10m compressed air rifle at Baku World Cup

cosr.ro
tir sportiv puşcă aer comprimat Laura-Georgeta Ilie

The Romanian athlete Laura Ilie won the bronze medal in the final of the 10m compressed air rifle, held on Sunday in the World Shooting Sports Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a total of 261 points.

Laura Ilie with the CS Dinamo, who obtained the sixth score (630,1) in qualifying, took third place in the final (261,0), being overtaken by French Oceanne Muller (262,5) and Polish Aneta Stankiewicz (262,4).

The other Romanian representative, Roxana Sidi, was ranked in the 10m qualification contest on the 41st place with 624.9 points and did not catch the final. She will also compete in the 50 m rifle race - three positions.

Last weekend, Laura Ilie took second place in the Grand Prix of Granada in Spain.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.