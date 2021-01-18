 
     
Law enforcement issues 5,551 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours amounting to 1,309,875 lei

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 5,551 fines amounting to 1,309,875 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

The Police also found six instances of thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code, on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,407 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.

