Law enforcement officers open 471 criminal files over hampering disease control

As many as of 471 criminal files have so far been opened by the relevant departments of the Interior Ministry for the commission of hampering diseases control penalized in Article 352 (1) in Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

In the last 24 hours police and gendarme officers found 5,424 persons breaking the restrictions on the movement of persons. The rule breakers were fined a total 11,071,873 lei.People are reminded to consider only information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free coronavirus info line for recommendations and other information.Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the line specially dedicated to them +4021.320.20.20.As of April 23, 2020, 1,009,762 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, and Andorra. Most cases have been recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.