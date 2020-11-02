Feature film "Mia misses her revenge," directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu, won the Audience Award at the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, which took place October 23 - November 1.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, for 10 days, viewers were able to enjoy outdoor and drive-in screenings, as well as an online program on Orange TV Go, where, in addition to the 'Best-of' selection of award-winning films in the past years at Cannes, the Romanian films from the Autumn Previews could be watched.
The 5th edition of Works in Progress (WiP) included 19 projects produced or co-produced in Romania, and the laureates, who receive post-production services, are: "Immaculate," the debut in the fiction feature film of directors Monica Stan and George Chiper Lillemark - 10,000 euros, prize offered by Cinelabs Romania, and "Videograms of a pandemic," documentary signed by Andrei Dascalescu - 5,000 euros, offered by Multimedia Est.
The members of the jury were Lorenzo Esposito (selector, Berlin IFF), Sata Cissokho (Memento Films), Matthieu Darras (director - First Cut Lab), Kataryzna Siniarska (agent, New Europe Film Sales), Giona Nazzaro (Rotterdam IFF) and Lenka Tyrpakova (Karlovy Vary IFF).
"Immaculate" was awarded "for its visual qualities and harsh realism," and the documentary film produced by Paula Niculescu and Andrei Dascalescu is "a collective diary" that presents the public with an intimate and convincing portrayal of everyday life during lockdown.
From October 26 to 30, selectors of the most important international festivals - Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, Locarno, Rotterdam, Toronto, Warsaw, Tallinn and Vilnius - were able to watch the projects in the Works in Progress selection. At the same time, a record number of more than 20 international sales agents from all over the world participated and had the unique opportunity to meet online, one-on-one with post-production film producers and directors, ready to be released in 2021.
Managing Talents also took place online this year, and the large number of registrations determined the organizers to bring a third guest to work with the registered actors. The selected ones were able to meet in the workshops on October 31 with William Conacher, Cristian Mungiu and Poll Moussoulides.
The French Institute in Romania inaugurated during the festival a writing residence - "La residence de poche / Pocket residence," which will host Romanian and French creators with projects in the field of literature, music, cinema, theatre or digital arts.
The last screening of the festival was the short film "Contraindications" by Lucia Chicos, the first time on the big screen after being awarded in the Cinefondation Section at Cannes.
The 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest was organized by the Cinemascop Association, in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania.
AGERPRES National News Agency is the media partner of the event.