Less than half of Romanians in town want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Less than half (46%) of Romanians in the urban milieu say they are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while about a quarter (27%) say they have not yet made a decision on this, show the results of a specialized study, published on Thursday.

ISense Solutions data show that 27% of respondents do not currently agree to get vaccinated, but in the longer term, 85% of Romanians in urban areas would get vaccinated against COVID-19, even if a large part would like to wait a while to see if the vaccine is effective or safe.

At the same time, four out of ten Romanians (40%) emphasized that they would get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine was available, while two out of ten Romanians (18%) plan to get vaccinated only after the vaccine has been administered to a sufficient number of people in order to be reassured that there are no short term side effects.

Also, another important segment (26%) states that they would wait at least a year to see the medium and long term effects of the vaccine. In contrast, only 15% refuse to get vaccinated.

The main concerns related to vaccination against COVID-19 are the effectiveness of the vaccine against future mutations in the virus (80%), immediate side effects (76%), but also the ability of the state to immunize the population in a timely manner (76%).

The iSense Solutions study was conducted from January 4 to 7 on a representative sample of the urban milieu during the coronavirus epidemic based on 500 online interviews each week. The error rate is +/- 4.38%, at a 95% confidence level.