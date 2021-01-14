 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Less than half of Romanians in town want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Inquam Photos / George Calin
vaccinare

Less than half (46%) of Romanians in the urban milieu say they are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while about a quarter (27%) say they have not yet made a decision on this, show the results of a specialized study, published on Thursday.

ISense Solutions data show that 27% of respondents do not currently agree to get vaccinated, but in the longer term, 85% of Romanians in urban areas would get vaccinated against COVID-19, even if a large part would like to wait a while to see if the vaccine is effective or safe.

At the same time, four out of ten Romanians (40%) emphasized that they would get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine was available, while two out of ten Romanians (18%) plan to get vaccinated only after the vaccine has been administered to a sufficient number of people in order to be reassured that there are no short term side effects.

Also, another important segment (26%) states that they would wait at least a year to see the medium and long term effects of the vaccine. In contrast, only 15% refuse to get vaccinated.

The main concerns related to vaccination against COVID-19 are the effectiveness of the vaccine against future mutations in the virus (80%), immediate side effects (76%), but also the ability of the state to immunize the population in a timely manner (76%).

The iSense Solutions study was conducted from January 4 to 7 on a representative sample of the urban milieu during the coronavirus epidemic based on 500 online interviews each week. The error rate is +/- 4.38%, at a 95% confidence level.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.