Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban: This government is in the grip of 'red barons'

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban claims that Premier Viorica Dancila is in the grip of the local barons of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Speaking on Monday at a show on Realitatea TV private broadcaster, Orban said that the regulatory act adopted on Monday by the government, which changes the County Council presidents' election procedure, was passed at the pressure of the "red barons"."It seems to me that this government decision clearly shows that despite Mrs. Dancila's window-dressing attempts, of showing that the government is different after Dragnea's sentencing, despite attempts to show that she is more pro-European and is trying to take into account what the European partners say, this government is in fact still in the grip of the red barons, of the PSD power brokers who will not accept that the party be led democratically and that the government should act in the best interests of the citizen, and not pass dedicated regulations serving the interests of the county barons," the PNL leader said.He stated again that the emergency ordinance providing that County Council presidents are elected by direct vote is "completely unconstitutional".