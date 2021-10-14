Liberal deputy Cosmin Sandru, under criminal investigation for bribe giving

Liberal deputy Cosmin Sandru is under criminal investigation by prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is accused of giving bribe, after promising another MP the appointment of friends to leadership positions in public institutions.

According to a release sent on Thursday by the DNA, Sandru would have demanded in exchange for the appointments for the MP to be absent from the joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, where the censure motion initiated to withdraw the trust granted to the Citu Government was to be debated and voted.

"The prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate - Section to combat corruption disposed the start of criminal investigation proceedings regarding Cosmin Sandru, Deputy in the Romanian Parliament, and Nicolae-Florin Bitea - General Director of the Timisoara Public Transport Company, for bribe giving," shows the release, Agerpres informs.The investigators show in their ordinance that, on October 1, in the context of the debate and vote for the censure motion initiated to withdraw the trust granted to the Government, Cosmin Sandru and Nicolae-Florin Bitea allegedly promised a person, Deputy in the Romanian Parliament, the appointment of persons close to him in management positions in public institution."In order to benefit from this 'favor', the person was asked to be absent from the joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, on October 5, when the mentioned motion was to be debated and voted on," says the DNA.