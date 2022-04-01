Liberals to have Executive Bureau meeting Saturday, says Citu

The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Chairman Florin Citu said on Friday that the meeting of the Executive Bureau (BEx) in which it was decided to convene the National Council was not statutory, hence he announced the convening of the BEx for Saturday.

"All the documents that came to the party were addressed to the party president for a request by BEx. In the party we have a rule. I will respect these rules every time as long as I am at PNL and I have convened, according to the rules of PNL, a BEx tomorrow at 12:00, with physical presence, where I will announce several things. Something like this has never been done," said Citu, at the PNL headquarters.

Florin Citu claimed that Friday's BEx meeting had not been statutorily convened and was not convened by either him or the secretary-general.

"The requests for the convening of the BEx are addressed to the PNL president. The PNL president convened the BEx for tomorrow at 12:00," he reiterated, Agerpres informs.