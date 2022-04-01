 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Liberals to have Executive Bureau meeting Saturday, says Citu

Mediafax
Florin Cîțu

The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Chairman Florin Citu said on Friday that the meeting of the Executive Bureau (BEx) in which it was decided to convene the National Council was not statutory, hence he announced the convening of the BEx for Saturday.

"All the documents that came to the party were addressed to the party president for a request by BEx. In the party we have a rule. I will respect these rules every time as long as I am at PNL and I have convened, according to the rules of PNL, a BEx tomorrow at 12:00, with physical presence, where I will announce several things. Something like this has never been done," said Citu, at the PNL headquarters.

Florin Citu claimed that Friday's BEx meeting had not been statutorily convened and was not convened by either him or the secretary-general.

"The requests for the convening of the BEx are addressed to the PNL president. The PNL president convened the BEx for tomorrow at 12:00," he reiterated, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.