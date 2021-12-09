Lights On Romania Festival arrives in Bucharest for first time

The Lights On Romania Festival arrives in Bucharest for the first time and will run from Friday until December 19, when nine installations will tell "unique stories" to the inhabitants of the Capital.

District 2 Mayor Radu Mihaiu specified on Facebook that Bucharest residents will admire the works "Gaia" by Luke Jerram and "We are here" by Silviu Ciora in Ioanid Park.

He noted that the "Firefly Field" and "Social Sparkles" works created by Studio Toer can be seen in Obor Park.

"Breathe" by Markus Anders & Circus Lumineszenz and "Private Moon" by Leonid Tishkov can be seen in Parcul Sticlariei.

"Oumua" by Circus Lumineszenz and "Cerebrum", created by 6th Sense Design & Adi Balan, can be seen in Parcul Tei.

Last but not least, the work "The Tunnel", created by Silviu Ciora, can be admired in the Tudor Vladimirescu mini park, added Radu Mihaiu.