Liviu Dragnea: Gov't reshuffle, discussed in coalition and with Prime Minister

The theme of a government reshuffle is discussed within the coalition and with the Prime Minister, Deputies Chamber Speaker and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea.

According to him, the opinion that matters in this regard belongs to the prime minister."Cabinet reshuffle can be seriously discussed upon only when dealt with by the Prime Minister within the coalition. Only then can one consider things seriously. That things are being discussed in the streets...it is not really important. What's important is to listen to the Prime Minister's opinion. It is the most important thing," Dragnea said in Parliament.