Liviu Dragnea: PSD has permanently voiced its support for referendum questions

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that the party has "permanently" expressed its support for the questions of the May 26 referendum and pointed out that those causing problems are actually President Klaus Iohannis, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR).

Asked if the PSD has made a decision on whether to vote in the referendum or not, Dragnea argued that claims that the Social Democrats are boycotting the referendum are a lie.

"Where did you get this from, that we would be boycotting? That's a lie. The PSD has permanently said that we support the referendum questions. Those having issues with the referendum are [President] Iohannis on the one hand, he has no idea about the questions, he wasn't interested, and on the other hand those taking issue are USR and PNL, because if they come to the rule they will want to amend the laws of justice by emergency ordinance. So these are those lying about the referendum, we support the questions," Dragnea said while on a trip to Dolj County.

Asked if he would advise his party colleagues to vote in the referendum, Dragnea said he no longer wants to talk on the subject.

"The Romanian Intelligence Service has notified the General Prosecutor's Office about me planning to boycott the referendum and call on people not to turn out to vote, just to build another criminal case against me. I don't want to talk about the referendum anymore. When I urged the world to come to vote in 2012, I got sentenced. The law states that any form of preventing voters to turn out is a boycott, you prevent them from coming to the referendum and that's a crime. However, no one noticed that the USR and not just them have boycotted the referendum on family, urging people not to cast their vote. Let everyone go and vote as their conscience tells them and let them decide on their own if they vote or not," Dragnea said.