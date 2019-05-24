Loans to non-gov't sector up to RON 256.540 bln at end-April

At end-April 2019, the loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions grew by 0.6 percent (0.03 percent in real terms) against March 2019, to RON 256.540 billion, while against the last year's similar period the advance is 7.6 percent (3.4 percent in real terms), according to the data released by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Compared to March 2019, the RON-denominated loans went up 1 percent (0.4 percent in real terms), and the foreign currency-denominated loans decreased 0.1 percent when expressed in RON (when expressed in Euro, it decreased 0.02 percent).The RON-denominated loans accounted for RON 169.387 billion. The RON-denominated households loans went up by 1 percent in April against March (RON 98.654 billion), while those for companies climbed by 1.1 percent (to RON 70.733 billion).Forex-denominated non-gov't loans dropped to RON 87.152 billion. Household loans (RON 36.791 billion) went down by 1.1 percent against March, while the loans for companies (RON 50.361 billion) grew by 0.6 percent.In year-on-year comparison, non-government loans went up 7.6 percent (3.4 percent in real terms), on account of the 11 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (6.6 percent in real terms) and the 1.6 percent increase in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in Euro, forex loans dropped 0.5 percent).Government credit decreased by 2.5 percent in April 2019 against March 2019, to RON 100.867 billion. At 30 April 2019, government credit went up 0.1 percent (-3.9 percent in real terms) against 30 April 2018.Broad money (M3) recorded at end-April RON 390.09 billion. As compared to March 2019, it grew 1.8 percent (1.2 percent in real terms), and as compared to April 2018, broad money went up 9.9 percent (5.5 percent in real terms).