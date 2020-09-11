Local Elections 2020/Ciolacu: We return to politics of the 1990s, that is what PNL is doing

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned to the "politics of the 1990s", more precisely it has moved the political struggle from Parliament, where politics is done, to the local administrations.

"In fact, we return to the politics of the 1990s, this is what the PNL is doing at the moment, led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the President of Romania, in his double capacity as President of Romania and leader of the PNL. The politics of the 1990s consisted in moving the political struggle from Parliament to the local administrations. Parliament is a fundamental state institution, eminently political, where politics is done. For one year their entire politics is directed against the administrations run by PSD. (...) Politics should not interfere and block the projects of the local administrations," said Ciolacu at the presentation event of the political program of the PSD candidate for Bucharest's District 5 mayoralty Daniel Florea.