LocalElections2020/BEC rejects MAI request for extension of voting hours for people in vicinity of polling stations

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has rejected the Ministry of the Interior (MAI)'s request for the extension of the voting hours after 21:00 hrs for the people waiting in the vicinity of the polling stations to exercise their right to vote.

The Central Electoral Bureau met on Sunday in a new meeting at 18:00 hrs, on the agenda being several requests from parties or associations related to the electoral process, as well as the one sent by the MAI."In the meeting of the Central Electoral Bureau of September 27, 2020, at 18:00 hrs, it was established that the provisions of art. 92 of Law 115/2015 for the election of local public administration, for the amendment of the Law of Local Public Administration 215/2001, as well as for the amendment and the completion of Law 393/2004 on the Statute of Local Elected Officials, with subsequent amendments and completions, are clear, in the sense that they do not allow the possibility of extending voting after 21:00 hrs, for voters waiting in the vicinity of the polling station, as requested by the Central Electoral Bureau," said the BEC spokesperson, Mircea Preotescu.On Sunday, the MAI sent a request to the Central Electoral Bureau calling on the analysis of the possibility of extending the voting hours after 21:00 hrs for the people waiting to express their constitutional right in the vicinity of the polling stations.According to the law, voters who, at 21:00 hrs, are in the polling station premises can exercise their right to vote.Voting takes place on Sunday, according to certain health protection rules imposed by the authorities in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which involve wearing a mask, disinfection, but also maintaining a physical distance of at least one meter between participants in the electoral process.