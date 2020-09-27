LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs

The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.According to BEC, 34.87 pct of voters cast their ballots in Bucharest.In District 1, 40.52 pct of registered voters turned out to the polls, in District 2 - 35.84 pct, District 3 - 29.06 pct, District 4 - 35.77 pct, District 5 - 36.22 pct, District 6 - 36.38 pct.