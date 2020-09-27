 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs

BEC
BEC Biroul Electoral Central

The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.

According to BEC, 34.87 pct of voters cast their ballots in Bucharest.

In District 1, 40.52 pct of registered voters turned out to the polls, in District 2 - 35.84 pct, District 3 - 29.06 pct, District 4 - 35.77 pct, District 5 - 36.22 pct, District 6 - 36.38 pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.