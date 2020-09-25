LocalElections2020/Ciolos: All USR-PLUS mayors will implement single online desk, contracts to be published on websites

The co-chairmen of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance), Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, presented on Friday, during a press conference, three measures that will be supported by all the locally elected members of the alliance: publication of procurement contracts on websites, implementation of the single online desk and the carrying out of projects for attracting European funds - an approach supported by the USR-PLUS MEPs.

Dacian Ciolos stated that one of the objectives is for elected mayors on the USR PLUS lists, to be able to present to the community the priority projects they intend to finance from European funds three months after taking office."(...) we promised in the European elections (...) to bring Europe to Romania, that's why we went to the European Parliament. And now, with the local elections, the commitment we make is that the eight USR PLUS MEPs, with all the teams we have, will work with our locally elected officials - mayors, local councilors - to help them prepare projects and use European funds," said Ciolos, leader of PLUS and the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.He noted that during the campaign he found that in many parts of the country European funds "are just a chimera" because "people have heard of them but never seen them"."We are committed that all the websites of the town halls where we will have mayors also have a single online desk attached, containing all the forms and applications that citizens must fill in; applications and forms that must be pre-filled with data that the public administration already owns and we don't have to move the citizens from one desk to the other," he explained.Dan Barna stated that the representatives of USR PLUS will promote the principle "No theft in town halls", supporting the following measures: the publication on the websites of the town halls of all the procurement contracts that the local authority carries out with the suppliers, the publication of the projects being carried out and the presentation of the expenses of the town hall's services. In this regard, Dan Barna said that it is not possible for some "town halls to be family clans generously paid with various amounts," without such a thing being transparent.