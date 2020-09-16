LocalElections2020/Clotilde Armand: 9 days before elections, District 1 mayor, to take out 200 million lei loan

Clotilde Armand, the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) and National Liberal Party (PNL) Alliance candidate for the District 1 City Hall told on Wednesday a press conference, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) District 1 mayor, Dan Tudorache, wants to take out a 200 million-lei loan, nine days before the local elections.

"Nine days before the elections, the PSD District 1 mayor wants to take out a loan of 200 million lei, an end-of-term killing, of 1,000 lei from each inhabitant. At the end of his term. In his four-year-term, obtained under suspicious conditions, the PSD mayor had over one billion euros at his disposal, enough to make investments at an accelerated pace ... if he had wanted to. The mayor's office always had credit lines to complete the program for thermal rehabilitation of blocks of flats , but postponed the investment and we have a delay of more than four years in this investment," she said.

She spoke about three investments that the mayor of District 1 announced in connection with the mentioned loan and added that she would like a correct management of the money and the allocation of an important percentage of the local budget to investments.

"With this loan that he wants to take out, nine days before the end of his term, there are three investments that the mayor is talking about. Only at the end of his term has he realized that there are a number of streets that have not been paved and of the promise he made four years ago for an Olympic pool at the Media Technical High School.The third investment is in health care, a field of choice, of expertise of the mayor, if we look at the imaginary hospital he accomplished on paper. This time the project is a transplant center (...), at the former Grivita Hospital, which is not even in the administration of District 1 municipality. The estimated cost is 430 million lei," said Clotilde Armand.

She accused the PSD administration of creating a system of "false achievements", that are being repeated, represented by projects, studies, but which never materialize.

"We have a system of false achievements, that are being repeated over and over again. We are all interested, of course, in the field of health investments, it is an effective announcement, and then the money projected for the investment is lost in other expenses, for studies, under various pretexts. But most of the time, the project was never real. It is the PSD system of fictitious investments. It is a disastrous investment policy. In fact, absolutely nothing is invested," said the candidate running for mayor of Bucharest's District 1.