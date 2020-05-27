Lower House adops motion against Education Minister Monica Anisie

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the simple motion against Education Minister Monica Anisie by a vote of 172 to 90 and 47 abstentions.

The motion titled "Step by step we have reached an educational collapse - PNL has created UnEducated Romania" signed by 93 Pro Romania and Social Democrat deputies was debated in the Chamber's Monday's sitting.

Pro Romania and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) request Minister Anisie's resignation over "the lack of vision and strategy, which caused preschoolers, pupils, students, parents, grandparents and educational staff to live in panic and insecurity for months."

Power and Opposition representatives traded accusations of failing to reform the education system in the past 30 years.

Education Minister Monica Anisie said that the Romanian education system "does not live up to the challenges" faced by the current generations of students because it remained "captive to conservative formulas" and to an approach that does not rely on the student's abilities, but just on their capacity to memorize knowledge.

Anisie labeled the motion "comedic" and blamed her Social Democrat predecessors for not having laid the groundwork for online education. At the same time she assured that internet-connected devices will be purchased through the "School at Home" National Program for the approximately 250,000 children from disadvantaged backgrounds.