Lower House Deputy Speaker calls on politicians to battle vaccine misinformation, distrust in gov't vaccine plan

Lower House Deputy Speaker, Liberal Laurentiu Leoreanu, states today in a press release that the authorities are currently faced with two major challenges: the anti-vaccination fake news campaign and the Romanians' distrust in the government's ability to manage the vaccination process.

"From the interaction with the people in my constituency and from the comments read on social networks, I noticed that there is still a significant number of Romanians who don't want to be vaccinated. We are in an atypical context and therefore I think that the entire political class must close ranks in pursuit of a single goal: put the political battle aside and work to convince every Romanian that vaccination is the only solution for us to return to a normal life and to revive the economy. In the immediate future we want to curb the spread of the virus so that students and preschoolers can resume activities in classrooms," the Neamt County deputy declared.

Leoreanu adds that it is essential that the HoReCa sector recovers and indoor activities resume.

"Studies have already proven that the Pfizer vaccine stops the transmission of the virus. I am convinced that increasingly more Romanians who may still have reservations will be able to learn from friends or acquaintances who received the jab that vaccination is safe and will protect them from contracting the virus," Leoreanu said.

"Romania has already contracted 12.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 3.4 million doses of Moderna vaccine. Prime Minister Citu has requested from the European Commission an additional 8 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine," Laurentiu Leoreanu said.

"The demand is currently much higher than the amount received from the European Union. That is why many cannot yet be listed for an appointment. As soon as the vaccines from the European Union arrive, they will be delivered and the number of vaccination centers will increase concomitantly so that more vaccines can be administered," explained the Lower House Deputy Speaker.

Laurentiu Leoreanu also said that by the end of September 10.4 million Romanians - ie 70 percent of the 15 million who need to be vaccinated - will be fully immunized with both doses of vaccine.