Lower House Law Committee rejects President's request for CSM Law review

The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee rejected on Monday President Klaus Iohannis's request for the review of the Law on the organization of the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM) by a vote of 19 to 9 (opposition MPs), informs Agerpres.

The committee also rejected all amendments to this regulatory act tabled by Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Stelian Ion.

PNL and USR deputies had demanded the postponement of the debate on the law revision request on grounds that they had not duly received the text of the President's referral and therefore did not have time to properly examine the matter, but Committee chairman, Social Democrat Eugen Nicolicea turned them down, arguing they had too much delayed the release of the committee's report.

The report of the Law Committee rejecting the President's request for the review of the CSM Law will enter the debate of the Chamber of Deputies plenary on Tuesday; the Lower House is the first notified chamber , while the Senate is the decision-making chamber.

President Klaus Iohannis last week sent Parliament for review the regulatory act amending and complementing Law No. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of the Magistrates.

"The law amending and complementing Law No. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of the Magistrates targets substantive legislative interventions likely to affect the functioning of the CSM and its constitutional role as guarantor of judiciary independence, the exercise of the mandate as member of this public authority, as well as the functioning of the Judicial Inspection. The bill sent for promulgation also includes contradictory regulations, referrals to provisions that do not exist in Law No. 317/2004, unclear and/or uncorrelated provisions, or even overlaps, which is why the review of this piece of legislation in Parliament is required," the President wrote in his referral to Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea.