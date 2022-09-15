Ludovic Orban: Government, state companies keep energy production low to keep price as high as possible

The Chairman of Forta Dreptei (Force of the Right) Party, Ludovic Orban, claims that the Government and the companies "keep" energy production low so that the price is "as high as possible", and any investment in the field is postponed or blocked, "although there is substantial funding".

"The rules of the market are clear and immutable. The price of a product or service varies depending on the ratio between demand and supply. When demand is greater than supply, the price rises and when supply rises above the level of demand, the price falls. In case of electricity, the higher the production of electricity, the more the tendency of the price will be to decrease. This is all the more so since the difference between the selling price and the cost of production is downright imperceptible. The government must give the answer to a simple question: Why is a maximum of 7,000 MW produced in Romania, given that the power installed in the energy production capacities is 18,308 MW?," Orban wrote on Facebook on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to him, energy production is below capacity, both with regard to hydro and to coal.

"My opinion is clear. The government and the state companies keep the production low to keep the price as high as possible. Otherwise it cannot be explained why, with an installed hydro capacity of over 6,600 MW, a maximum of 1,800 MW is actually produced. With coal, with an installed power of over 3,000 MW, a maximum of 1,300 MW is actually produced. Not to mention the fact that almost any investment in increasing electricity production is postponed or blocked, although there is substantial funding, including from non-refundable funds, for the efficient production of energy," Ludovic Orban added.

In his opinion, the measures to administratively fix the energy price are "very costly", cannot be sustained in the long term and represent only "a crisis solution, without effects on the underlying problem".

"I don't even want to hear about saving. This is the problem of every consumer. No one can be constrained as to how much electricity to consume. In conclusion, my message to the governors is simple. Get on with production, you ignoramuses!" concluded the leader of the Force of the Right Party.