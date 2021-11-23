 
     
Ludovic Orban, other 16 MPs resign from National Liberal Party

Ludovic Orban

Former PNL (National Liberal Party) president Ludovic Orban resigned from the party, followed by 16 senators and deputies who recently left the PNL parliamentary groups, deputy Violeta Alexandru announced on Tuesday.

Among the MPs who resigned are Ionel Danca (former spokesman of the PNL) and Adrian Oros (acting Agriculture minister). The latter accused that the current team "trampled underfoot" both tradition and the history of the PNL, turning it into an "non-frequenting" party.

On 26 October, Ludovic Orban left the PNL group in the Chamber, becoming an unaffiliated deputy.

