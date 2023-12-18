M100 National Hub, aimed at climate neutrality, launched in Cluj-Napoca

The M100 National Hub, aimed at climate neutrality, was launched on Monday in Cluj-Napoca in the presence of representatives of the European Commission, national and regional authorities, cities and associations of municipalities, academia, support organisations and urban communities from Romania and Europe.

"The national M100 Hub (Mirror Mission Cities Hub in Romania) aims to support the implementation of the "100 Climate-Neutral Smart Cities by 2030' Mission objective to facilitate access to European funding sources for climate change mitigation actions and accelerate efforts to limit global warming," said the mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Emil Boc, agerpres reports.

M100 has two objectives: to support the three Romanian cities selected under the EU Mission - Cluj-Napoca, Suceava and Bucharest - District 2, in implementing green transition projects and identifying funding sources; and to launch a Mirror Mission, using EU-level tools to assist 10 other Romanian cities on the path to climate neutrality.

M100 Hub coordinator and secretary of state in the Ministry of European Investment and Projects, Ovidiu Cimpean, said that any public policy that fights climate change is beneficial.Patrick Child, deputy director-general of DG Environment at the European Commission, said the moment was important for Romania and Cluj-Napoca."The issue needs to be addressed at European level and you have the full support of the EC and the EP. This hub, M100, will play an important role in getting the climate neutrality message across," said Patrick Child.