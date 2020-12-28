MAE: 29 Romanian citizens brought to the country from Saudi Arabia

A group of 29 Romanian citizens was repatriated on Monday from Saudi Arabia, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

Along with them, there were also brought 83 foreign citizens, who continued their journey to their destination states, the same source stated.

The repatriation was possible as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Infrastructure and Interior and was provided with a special flight operated by Tarom, on the route Bucharest - Riyadh - Bucharest.

In order to organize the necessary steps for the return to the country, the representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Riyadh kept in constant contact with the authorities of the state of residence and with the representatives of the other foreign diplomatic missions accredited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses this opportunity to reiterate the recommendation addressed to Romanian citizens to consult, prior to any trip abroad, the conditions and travel warnings, including in the context COVID-19, published on the MAE Website, at address www.mae.ro/node/51759, as well as the information of interest published on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad.