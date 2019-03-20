MAE celebrates International Francophonie Day-Romania to host in 2019 events dedicated to Francophone academia

The Foreign Affairs Minister (MAE) celebrates on Wednesday the International Francophonie Day, with Romania following to host this year several international events which will focus on digital development in the academia of the Francophone states.

Gathered under the IDNEUF 4 name, the events are organised by Romania's Government, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Francophone University Agency (AUF), under the high patronage of Romania's President, a MAE release sent to AGERPRES informs.The International Day of Francophonie is celebrated on Wednesday, 26 years after Romania's accession to the Francophone movement.On this occasion, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu stated that "Francophonie is a system of values and cultural benchmarks. The modern Romania was built on this benchmarks." "Our history, our country projects, the Romanians' natural affinity for the French language and our openness for the culture of the Francophone space on five continents recommend us a state engaged in the Francophone movement," the head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned, as quoted in the release.Within the international month of Francophonie, Romania hosted the first visit of the Secretary General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo to a central and east-European member state of the OIF. Moreover, 2019 marks the 29th anniversary since the International Francophonie Agency for Central and Eastern Europe (AUF-ECO) Directorate has been operating in Bucharest.In view of marking the International month of Francophonie, the Foreign Affairs Ministry hosted a festive meeting with members of the French Embassies, Institutes and Delegations Group (GADIF), with the participation of the Secretary General of the OIF. The MAE also contributes to the organization of artistic and cultural events, in cooperation with Romanian institutions and diplomatic missions from French-speaking countries, under the slogan "En francais, s'il vous plaît.""The MAE voices its hope that the celebration of the International Francophonie Day will provide additional motivation for the younger generation to embrace with even greater conviction the French language, taking into account the important stakes that a language spoken on five continents has for the future of those who want to interact with political, economic, business and cultural milieus around the world," the Ministry release added.