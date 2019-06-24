The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration on 24 June of Universal Day of Romanian Blouse - a "standard of beauty and folk history".

The Romanian blouse is "an important part of the Romanian traditional costume" and "a living proof of the cultural treasure and an integral part of the national heritage", the MAE shows in a press release issued on Monday for AGERPRES.

The clothing object is "a standard of beauty and folk history interwoven in a perfect balance expressing the Romanian creative spirit".

"Considered as a landmark of Romanian identity, it has drawn attention over time through the beauty and richness of the decorations, but also through the magical component that is attributed to the folk tradition," underlines the MAE.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that the Romanian blouse was sometimes represented in the creation of some of the great Romanian and European painters - Henri Matisse, Nicolae Tonitza, Camil Ressu, Ion Theodorescu-Sion and was also appreciated by the queens Elisabeta and Maria of Romania and promoted intensely as an identifying symbol mainly in recent years, which led to making this celebration official in 2013.

Universal Day of Romanian Blouse is celebrated, starting in 2013, on 24 June, celebrating the main piece of the Romanian folk costume, as well as the idea of femininity.