MAE firmly condemns any action taken against schools teaching in Romanian in Ukraine

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) firmly condemns any action taken against such schools teaching in Romanian language in Ukraine, in the context of information presented by the Security Service in this country regarding such attempts to set fire to some of the education units teaching in Romanian.

"We are concerned to learn about the information presented the Ukrainian Security Service with respect to the attempts to set fire to some schools teaching in Romanian language in the Cernauti region in Ukraine," an answer sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO on Sunday says.MAE showed that, at present, it is taking all the necessary steps to obtain such additional information regarding the circumstances that led to these attempts, as well as the manner in which the Ukrainian authorities reacted to the situation."MAE firmly condemns any such action against education units teaching in Romanian language in Ukraine," says the source.The Russian special services planned the setting fire to two schools teaching in Romanian in Cernauti, the mass media centre of the Ukrainian Security Service ( SBU ) informed on Friday.