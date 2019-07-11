MAE: ForMin Melescanu welcomes Estonian Ambassador, who ends his mandate in Romania

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Estonian Republic, Ants Frosch, whose term in office in Romania came to an end, reads a press release sent by the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to AGERPRES.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy reiterated Romania's interest in the expansion and diversification of the economic and sectoral cooperation between the two countries and hailed the good collaboration existing between Romania and Estonia in the defence field."The discussions showed that Romania and Estonia are states with similar approaches in a wide range of European files and share a common interest in strengthening the Transatlantic relation and ensuring security of the Eastern Flank of NATO, considering their responsibilities as active players of NATO and the EU," the same source said.Moreover, the Romanian official showed appreciation for the activity of the Estonian diplomate, highlighting that he was the first ambassador of this state in Bucharest. Minister Melescanu also hailed the fact that, after the inauguration of Romanian Embassy in Tallinn and the Estonian Embassy in Bucharest, bilateral relations saw an unprecedented development.In this context, the head of the Romanian diplomacy brought to mind the visits paid by the two countries' prime ministers to Tallinn (June 15-16) and Constanta (June 16-17), said the same source.