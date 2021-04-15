MAE, in consensus with USA statement regarding cyber attacks of SolarWinds company's Orion platform

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expresses its consensus with the United States of America in regards to its concern expressed in the published statement regarding the cyber attacks on the SolarWinds company's Orion platform, according to a press release sent by MAE on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romania has faced similar security challenges, agerpres.ro confirms.

"MAE and the Romanian authorities with responsibilities in the field reaffirm their firm commitment and Romania's involvement in supporting the efforts of combating cyber aggressions and express their interest in cooperating with the USA and other allies and partners, so that solid and firm measures can be undertaken in this sense," the press release highlights.

MAE reaffirms the commitment of continuing to cooperate on an international plan in order to prevent such "destabilizing" actions, "by promoting an international framework of responsible behavior of the states in the cyber space, based on the international law".