MAE, on Twitter: Romania - together with its US and NATO allies on INF treaty

romania, NATO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) stated, on Saturday, on its official Twitter page, that it "stands together with its US and NATO allies on INF Treaty" after the treaty ended.

MAE also shared, together with the statement, the message of the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, posted Friday, when the treaty ended.

"Today, the INF Treaty ceases to exist. Russia bears sole responsibility for the Treaty's demise. NATO will respond in a measured & responsible way and continue to ensure credible deterrence & defence", Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

