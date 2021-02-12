MAE welcomes adoption of Community of Democracies' Declaration on situation in Myanmar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomes the adoption on Friday of the Declaration of the member states of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies on the situation in Myanmar.

Romania is holding the Presidency of the Community of Democracies.

The Declaration, supported by Romania, the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, the Republic of Korea and the United Mexican States, expresses deep concern about the situation in Myanmar where, as of February 1, "the democratically elected government has been removed by the military," according to an MAE release sent to AGERPRES."The document calls for the military leaders to respect the democratic norms and the rule of law, requesting the installing of the legitimately elected Parliament, as well as the release of detainees and respect for freedom of expression," the MAE said.The Declaration reaffirms support for the aspirations for freedom and peace of the people of Myanmar and for the democratic processes in that country.According to the MAE, the document reflects the central theme of the Romanian Presidency of the Community of Democracies, in the mandate held between September 2019 and September 2021, respectively the promotion and defense of democracy globally, as the only system that guarantees prosperity and sustainable development.