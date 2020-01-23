 
     
Magistrates' reps, PM Orban discuss magistrates' state pensions

The management of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Thursday had a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to discuss service pensions.

"Today, there was a meeting between the chair of the CSM the vice-chair of the CSM and the prime minister of Romania. Part of the conversations were CSM arguments in support of the service pensions for magistrates in line with rulings of the Constitutional Court of Romania and international regulations," said CSM spokesperson Daniela Stancioi.

Last December, CSM was arguing that the constant jurisprudence of the constitutional court established "unequivocally" that justice independence as a constitutional guarantee includes financial security for the magistrates.

