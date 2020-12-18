MAI's Dajbog: Over 4,700 restaurants, terraces, fast food restaurants verified in last 24 hours

More than 4,700 restaurants, terraces and fast food restaurants have been verified in the last 24 hours, as part of actions aimed at complying with measures to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in particular in areas with high epidemiological risk, the Interior Ministry (MAI) spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

The checks targeted almost 5,300 economic operators, 213 passenger transport operators and about 11,500 objects of interest, including 4,750 restaurants, terraces and fast food restaurants, Dajbog said at the MAI headquarters. At the same time, over 73,000 people were checked, and almost 6,000 were detected who did not comply with the sanitary protection measures. 643 people did not comply with the traffic restrictions.

According to the MAI spokesperson, about 6,000 sanctions amounting to about one million lei were applied.

She mentioned that, at national level, 6,400 policemen, 4,000 gendarmes, 1,830 Emergency Inspectorate personnel, 180 border policemen and 2,530 local policemen acted, as well as representatives of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, the Health, Labour and Transport Ministries, and local public authorities.

"Given the evolution of the number of COVID-19 cases, the MAI structures have continued, at national level, the actions to verify the way in which the obligatory measures for limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are observed," said Monica Dajbog.