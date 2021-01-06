Man wanted by the Italian authorities, caught at Romania-Moldova border

A man from the Republic of Moldova, who has been wanted by the Italian authorities since 2018, was found at the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Minodora Racnea, the spokeswoman for the Territorial Border Police informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to her, the 38-year-old man was caught when he showed up at the Stanca Border Checkpoint driving a car with the intention of entering Romania.

"At the border control, our colleagues found that on the man's name was issued, on October 4, 2018, an alert for the implementation of an arrest warrant and extradition or extradition, by the Italian authorities, the man being investigated for committing theft crimes on the territory of Italy," said Racnea.

The Italian citizen was handed over to an operative team within the Criminal Investigation Service of the Botosani County Police Inspectorate.