 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Man wanted by the Italian authorities, caught at Romania-Moldova border

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

A man from the Republic of Moldova, who has been wanted by the Italian authorities since 2018, was found at the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Minodora Racnea, the spokeswoman for the Territorial Border Police informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to her, the 38-year-old man was caught when he showed up at the Stanca Border Checkpoint driving a car with the intention of entering Romania.

"At the border control, our colleagues found that on the man's name was issued, on October 4, 2018, an alert for the implementation of an arrest warrant and extradition or extradition, by the Italian authorities, the man being investigated for committing theft crimes on the territory of Italy," said Racnea.

The Italian citizen was handed over to an operative team within the Criminal Investigation Service of the Botosani County Police Inspectorate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.