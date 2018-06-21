MApN: Members of US Land Forces arrive in Romania

Troops, equipment and vehicles of the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Cavalry Regiment belonging to the "IRONHORSE" Combat Unit of the 1st Armored Brigade of the 1st Chavalry Division of the United States of America started to arrive in Romania and Bulgaria, for a nine-month rotation, in support of the Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced in a press release on Friday.

The 2nd Battalion of the 5th Cavalry Regiment brings more than 500 wheeled and tracked vehicles and other equipment, among which Abrams tanks and Bradley combat vehicles, which are expected to arrive during this time to the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base in Romania and the Novo Selo Base in Bulgaria.The rotation of the "IRONHORSE" brigade will begin in our country, with a part of the equipment and troops to continue their road to Bulgaria."The deployment of the "IRONHORSE" troops is part of the continuous presence and proof of the commitment to allied and partner nations in the effort of strengthening security in the eastern part of Europe. American troops will train together with the Romanian troops from the air forces and land forces in strengthening inter-operability between the participating units," reads the MApN release.