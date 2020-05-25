 
     
MApN specialists on mission to Alabama, as PM Orban says US, Romania have strong strategic partnership

Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday wished success to a specialist team from the country's National Defence Ministry (MApN) who are going on a mission to the US state of Alabama to offer support to local governments in the fight against COVID-19, emphasising that between the United States and Romania there is a "solid" strategic partnership that generates common actions in all fields of activity.

"There is a team of 15 doctors, nurses, and CBRN specialists who carry out a 14-day mission in the state of Alabama, obviously in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation between the United States and Romania. A mission which goal, on the one hand, is to be with doctors in the United States, and on the other hand also to see very clearly how the medical teams in the United States are working in the fight against COVID. I wish our mission success and I am using this opportunity again to convey a firm message: between the United States and Romania there is a solid strategic partnership that generates common actions in all fields of activity," Orban said at Military Base 90, upon the departure of the specialist team.

Also attending the departure ceremony were National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman.

