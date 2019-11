Marcel Ciolacu - interim Chairman of PSD; Dancila resigned, PSD leadership dissolved

Chairwomen of the Social Democratic Party (Viorica Dancila) has resigned from office and, in her place, Marcel Ciolacu has been appointed as interim Chairman, leader of the PSD District 1 Dan Tudorache announced at the end of the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting.

According to him, the Stranding Bureau of the party was dissolved and the new Secretary General is Paul Stanescu. A congress of the party would be organised in a month and a half.