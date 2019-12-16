Marcel Ciolacu: PSD must have some integrity rules

Interim Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening that it would be "incorrect" to take measures now against the prosecuted Social Democrat, given that they are examples of politicians whose careers were affected, although in court they were acquitted of the charges initially brought.

Marcel Ciolacu affirmed that the PSD, in order to defend its integrity, must have ethical rules, and is working on such rules that it must submit to the vote in Congress."At this moment we are working in the National Standing Bureau, together with the Secretary General, Mr. Paul Stanescu, on some ethical rules that we will submit to the vote in Congress. It would be totally wrong for me, at this moment, to come up with certain measures against some colleagues, who are supposed to have done some deeds, I will give you again the example of Ludovic Orban, but I can give you examples of people who have not rehabilitated themselves and some of them have died, nobody has done them justice any more, their political career was over based a certain logic, but, I think that the PSD, in order to defend the party's integrity, must have some integrity rules," Ciolacu told private broadcaster B1 TV.Asked if he was afraid of justice in the media after losing the election, the PSD's acting leader said he expected "this time to be over" and criticized the release of information in the press from the indictments.The PSD leader also said, asked if he heard in the campaign the slogan "Thieves should stay in prison", that he has no other opinion and "whoever stole should stay in prison"."It seems to me right and fair for whoever stole to stay in prison. Here, in no way do I have another opinion. (..) I think that justice must enter into another logic, not give the same signals as justice in the media, the fact that information and recordings appear from the indictments, to the delight of the press, justice must be done in court. This is the place of justice. (...) We have a state that must be responsible and do so as to prevent these things from happening [information on sources from indictments - ed.n.]," mentioned Marcel Ciolacu.