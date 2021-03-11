MARCH 11 IN HISTORY

National Trade Day

1291- First written records about Fagaras fortress.

1291- Romanians of Transylvania are recorded for the first time as participants, alongside nobles, Swabians and Szekelys, in a special Assembly of Alba Iulia convened by Hungary's King Andrew III (1290-1301).

1642 - Synod of Iasi adopts Kiev's Metroplitan Bishop Petru Movila's "Orthodox confession"; the decision of the Synod, published in Iasi, is the first print in Moldova

1919 - Birth poet Petre Bucsa, also known as the poet of the Moti, a local populace of Transylvania. (d. May 9, 2006)

1928 - Birth of arts critic and historian Petre Oprea. (d. July 28, 2011)

1931 - Birth of actor Ion Besoiu. (d. Jan 18, 2017)

1932 - Birth of prose writer and playwright Iosif Naghiu. (d. Nov 7, 2003)

1953 - Birth of Ladislau "Loti" Bölöni, a retired international soccer player, a former selector of Romania and soccer coach.

1957 - Birth of poet, literary critic and historian Ion Bogdan Lefter.

1965 - Death of film director Ion Sahighian. (b. Nov 16, 1897)

1975 - Death of physicist Eugen Badarau, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 19 sept. 1887)

1990 - Operei Square of Timisoara hosts a large public rally organised by the Timisoara and Europa associations and the December 16 Confederation. Their proclamation, known as the Timisoara Proclamation reaffirms the anti-Communist nature of the Timisoara Uprising. Point 8 thereof suggests a ban under electoral legislation on the right to run for public office for the first three legislatures of former Securitatea political police officers.

1992 - Death of author, publicist and screenwriter Nicolae Tic. (b. Jan 1, 1929)

1993 - Death of literary historian and librarian Dan Simonescu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Dec 10, 1902)

1995 - Track and field runner Gabriela Szabo becomes world's champion of the indoor 3,000-m women's race.

2000 - Death of geographer Victor Tufescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Dec 2, 1908)

2004 - The European Parliament passes a report on Romania and Bulgaria's bids for EU membership.

2009 - Death of linguist Matilda Caragiu-Marioteanu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. July 20, 1927)

2016 - Death of Iolanda Balas-Soter, Olympic champion of Romanian athletics (b. 12 Dec. 1936).AGERPRES