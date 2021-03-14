MARCH 14 IN HISTORY

1837 - It is issued in Iasi the Alauta Romaneasca / Romanian string instrument, first literary magazine of Moldova, a supplement of the Albina romaneasca / Romanian Bee magazine, under the editorship of Gh. Asachi, then M. Kogalniceanu (from 1 July 1838). (14 March 1837 - 1 September 1838)

1854 - Birth of poet Alexandru Macedonski. (d. Nov 24, 1920)

1879 - Birth of painter Cecilia Cutescu-Storck. (d. Oct 29, 1969)

1881 - Parliament voted Law establishing Romania as a kingdom. Carol I (1866-1914) will be crowned as king on May 10, 1881.

1884 - Birth of linguist and philologist Alexe Procopovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 22, 1946)

1897 - Birth of doctor Ionel S. Pavel, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 6, 1991)

1899 - Birth of prose writer and publicist Mircea Damian. (d. June 16, 1948)

1900 - Birth of engineer Alexandru Rau, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Dec 13, 1993)

1908 - Birth of physicist Serban Titeica, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. May 28, 1986)

1919 - Birth of writer and politician Alexandru Paleologu. (d. Sept 2, 2005)

1920 - Birth of poet and prose writer Pavel Bellu. (d. Jan 10, 1988)

1929 - Birth of actor Iurie Darie. (d. Nov 9, 2012)

1930 - Birth of pediatric surgeon Alexandru Pesamosca. (d. Aug 31, 2011)

1931 - Birth of actor Aurel Giurumia. (d. March 30, 2004)

1940 - Birth of Luminita Cazacu, animation film director. (d. March 1, 2011)

1945 - Death of Ion A. Radulescu-Pogoneanu, pedagogue, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Aug 14, 1870)

1946 - Birth of actress Carmen Galin.

1992 - Reburial ceremony of Nicolae Titulescu, at St. Nicholas Church of Scheii Brasovului, thus respecting the testament wish of the great diplomat who died in France (March 17, 1941), of being buried in Brasov, Romania.

2012 - Death of historian and former political prisoner Serban Radulescu Zoner. (b. May 29, 1929)

2015 - De ce eu? / Why me? feature directed by Tudor Giurgiu gets the award of the Film Critics Association of Bulgaria for best movie at the Balkan movies' section within the 19th edition of the International Film Festival in Sofia

2018 - A 4.6M earthquake on Richter scale occurs at 12:24 in Vrancea area, at 157 km depth

2019 - Leaders of the regions and cities of the European Union meet at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, at the 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities, held under the title "(Re)New EUrope".

2019 - Death of Professor Dr. George Litarczek, dubbed "founding father" of Anesthesia - Intensive Care" specialisation in Romania, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 22 December 1925).