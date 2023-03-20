March 20 in history

1476 - Pope Sixtus IV addresses Prince of Moldavia Stephen the Great (1457-1504) a letter, praising his bravery "that brought such brilliance to your name that it is on everybody's lips and highly extolled by all in unity of thought"

1820 - Birth of Alexandru Ioan Cuza, Prince of the Union, the first ruler of the Romanian Principalities (1859 - 1866) (d. May 15, 1873)

1831 - Birth of painter Theodor Aman, posthumously awarded membership of the Romanian Academy (d. August 19, 1891)

1847 - Birth of composer, conductor and pedagogue Gavriil Musicescu, initiator of a genuine interpretation school of choral Romanian music (d. December 8, 1903)

1862 - Merger of the two military officers schools (from Iasi and Bucharest), based in Bucharest, a remarkable moment in the organisation of the military technical education

1877 - Birth of Tiberiu Brediceanu, composer and folklorist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 19, 1968)

1877 - Birth of historian and general Radu R. Rosetti, member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 2, 1949)

1881 - Birth of poet, publicist and politician Octavian Goga, prime-minister of the Romanian government, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. May 6, 1938)

1886 - Birth of poet, prose writer and literary journalist George Toparceanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 7, 1937)

1901 - Birth of linguist and philologist Stefan Pasca, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 6, 1957)

1923 - Death of historian Dimitrie Onciul, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 26, 1856)

1935 - The Iron Guard is revived under the name All-for-the-Fatherland Party

1943 - Birth of poet Marius Robescu (d. Oct. 20, 1985)

1943 - Death of veterinary physician Ioan Ciurea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 13, 1878)

1949 - Birth of People's House, the today's Palace of Parliament, architect Mira Anca Victoria Marculet Petrescu (d. October 30, 2013)

1952 - Birth of painter Marcel Bunea

1959 - Death of prose writer and memorialist Gheorghe Stoica (b. August 24, 1877)

1959 - Birth of soprano Felicia Filip

1965 - Romania becomes a member of the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO)

1996 - Death of poet Ioanid Romanescu (b. October 4, 1937)

2004 - Unveiling of the statue of Prince Al. I. Cuza, that stands on the Patriarchate Hill

2012 - Death of painter Ion Murariu (b. September12, 1922).AGERPRES